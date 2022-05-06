Crime prevention – or the lack of it

THE EDITOR: The level of child abuse has now come to the fore. And while we now get a sense of assurance that those responsible will be brought to justice, will the appropriate penalty for this monstrous crime against children “disappear,” sooner or later, just like the stipulated penalty for murder? “Because sentence against an evil work is not executed speedily, therefore the hearts of the sons of men are fully set in them to do evil.”

If you’re a follower of the Christian faith, you must have read or heard the above proverb. And if you understand it, you wouldn’t be astonished at our present crime situation, would you? Have Christian mentors (pastors, reverends, bishops, etc) ever tried drawing this not just religious but logical message to the attention of political and other secular leaders? Are they not reminding the “secular Christians” in key positions of the justice system and the Parliament of perhaps the only answer to our present heinous crime situation?

Are there Christians in the following departments: Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, Office of the Attorney General, the Law Association, the Law Reform Commission, the Judicial and Legal Service Commission, the Civil Law Department, Legislative Drafting Department, etc? While they cannot dictate their religious beliefs to others, can’t common ground be found in common sense?

Mr Christian Parliamentarian, Mr Christian Senator, Mr Christian High Court Judge, while we claim we unwaveringly believe that Almighty God’s laws are above all secular laws and we are exhorted to give to Caesar what is Caesar’s and unto God what is God’s, when we are away from church and are at work or social gatherings with our non-believing political and/or legal luminaries, are the values we profess we hold dear to our hearts the furthest thing from our minds at that point in time?

Is that why we seem to adopt a momentary but convenient compatible mindset while in the company of “VIPs?” Or is it simply to avoid being sneered at or even nonchalantly ignored? Were we not taught to openly but humbly say what we sincerely believe, even though it may offend some around us?

Do we seriously believe that all it would take is a change of government to bring about much needed improvements in our legal jurisdiction and inevitably our crime situation? Haven’t we already had such changes but still the monstrous crimes under all of them continue?

With all the serious corruption allegations against politicians, has any one of them served a jail term based on those same accusations? Does the problem exist not in the law itself, but a lack of tenacity to execute those laws? Are there truly camouflaged desires to manipulate those laws for political and/or personal gain?

Given the present pandemic, the Russia/Ukraine conflict (that is no doubt affecting global production of food and energy) and the undeniable ever-increasing global warming, a downturn in any country’s economy (more so Third World countries like ours) tends to bring an increase in violent crimes.

Would the red and yellow political parties that are destined to rotate political power forever remain egotistical without thinking about the safety of their people?

Sorry, that was a stupid question.

LLOYD RAGOO

Chaguanas