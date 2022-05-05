Tours resume at Red House

The Red House. Photo by Jeff Mayers

The phased reopening of the Red House to the public is continuing, with tours restarting.

On its social media platforms on Thursday, the Office of the Parliament advertised post-SEA tours for students or any other school groups to witness a sitting of the House or Senate. It also said use of the public galleries will also be reopened to the public.

In a brief phone call with Newsday on Thursday morning, Parliament corporate communications manager Jason Elcock said the decision was taken to resume the tours as the country continues to reopen to the public.

“Since 2020, tours and access to proceedings have been restricted,” he said. “Only last year, in the budget (debate), did we allow the media to enter, provided they were vaccinated.

"Now that the country is more open, we decided to begin the tours.”

He said the tours will be restricted to 15 people at a time.

The Parliament has also resumed wedding ceremonies at the Red House, limited to eight people, including the bride and groom, from May 5. Ceremonies will be held on Thursdays only between 9 am and 12 pm, in collaboration with the Registrar General’s office.

Elcock said resuming tours is just another step towards opening up access to the building, in conformity with the guidelines implemented by the Ministry of Health.

To book a tour, contact the Office of the Parliament at 624-7275 ext 2520 or 2318 or e-mail parlcorpcomm@ttparliament.org.