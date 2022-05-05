THA displays local breakfast line at UK expo

Members of the Tobago delegation at the International Food and Drink Expo, Birmingham, England, last week. - Facebook

Secretary of Food Security Nathisha Charles-Pantin is eyeing more opportunities for export and foreign exchange after leading a delegation to the International Food & Drink Expo in Birmingham, UK, last week.,

The delegation also included officials from the Tobago Agribusiness Development Company (TADCO).

Among the products featured were a waffle mix, pancake mix, plantain pancake mix, cassava farine and dasheen cereal.Charles-Pantin said there was tremendous interest in the products.

"Extraordinary. We were able to accomplish so much in that short period of time. It was more like a business expo. Potential clients would sample your product, get other info and decide whether they want to market it."

She said the products have the capacity to be very successful in foreign markets.

"We chose based on the geography and the clients that would be there.

She added, "I wouldn't wake up to eat waffles and pancakes – that's a culture in UK, America, Canada. That is why we chose a breakfast line of products. Everybody eats breakfast."

She said the division plans to work with TADCO to achieve its goals.

"We have not been able to capture the foreign market. That is why this was so exciting. We are trying to achieve food security at the local level and try to get foreign exchange to come into the country.

"We're trying to encourage persons in Tobago to become entrepreneurs. Using your talents to make what you love to make, all those indigenous food, to make an income – to become less dependent on THA."