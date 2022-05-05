Ste Madeleine Golf Club Open Champs tee off

Zico Correia Jr will compete in the St Madeleine Golf Club's three-day Golf Open, which begins on Friday. - Angelo Marcelle

THE Ste Madeleine Golf Club will host its inaugural three-day Golf Open from Friday at 10 am.

A media release said, "This game is poised to attract top players from Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean."

The tournament features categories for professional and championship golfers, alongside many competitive and junior golfers. There is also a women's flight with golf prizes for all winners. The game will follow a gross golf format, which is the same format played on the PGA.

Ben Martin, the 2022 TT Golf Open professional champion, will be challenged in the professional flight by his rival Chris Richards Snr, the US Golf Teachers Federation senior champion. The two have squared off over the last couple years in major tournaments. The championship flight will include Chris Richards Jnr and Zico Correia.

The Ste Madeleine Club is hoping the tournament will continue to develop the sport in TT.

"Golf is one of the fastest-growing sports globally. Hosting the tournament on this historic golf course will add to the growth of this wonderful game locally. Ste Madeleine Golf Club was founded in 1900 and has become a classic spot for a round of golf. The nine-hole course features undulating fairways and is stretched over 2,614 yards and allows for a back-nine to be completed on the same fairways. The course has been described as scenic, tricky and an overall great playing experience."

The tournament is keenly anticipated.

"The members of the club and the local community are all excited to host this game in the iconic southland golf course which is in great condition. This is possibly one of the most prestigious sporting events in south Trinidad for many years."

Ste Madeleine is doing its part to improve the sport,the release said.

"The management committee is doing a lot for the club and the community by getting more people involved in golf. They are particularly proud of their youth and kiddies' training programme where over 30 young players are learning the game. The club is also reaching out to sponsors by offering event partner packages."

If interested in sponsorship or registering for the game you can contact the club at 369-8619, e-mail ste.madeleinegolfclub@gmail.com or check Ste Madeleine Golf Club on Facebook.

People don't only visit the Ste Madeleine Golf Course to play golf, as the area is a historical site.

"Many families, newly-weds and community groups visit the course to enjoy the scenery and picturesque landscape that define the old colonial estate. Picnicking is a favourite pastime for many visitors who just want to experience a taste of the past sugar estate that dominated our island’s economy for many years."

The release said th course was "nestled amidst renovated colonial plantation houses overlooking one of the largest ponds in south Trinidad," where visitors can immerse themselves in history.

It said the "iconic" Ste Madeleine Sugar Factory, with its towering smokestack, was a reminder of what was once one of the largest industries in this country, and the tracks of the old sugar tramway are hidden in neighbouring estates "that once served this bustling sugar factory."