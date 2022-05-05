Slow mail? Stop the covid excuse

THE EDITOR: I am a Trinidadian living in London and I am so disappointed in TTPost. This is not the first nor second time I have e-mailed you about the same situation.

On March 18 I posted a small phone case in a brown envelope to someone in TT and up to Thursday the person had not received it.

She checked two weeks ago and was told the post is slow. But how slow can the post be?

If it's not TTPost its WASA or Digicel. Stop using covid19 as an excuse.

I am really disgusted.

REV STEPHANIE MASON

London