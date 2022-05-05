Sangre Grande man killed after pointing gun at police

A 29-year-old Sangre Grande man was shot dead after he pointed a gun at police on patrol on Wednesday night.

Police said members of the Eastern Division Task Force were on patrol on Immortelle Drive, North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande, at around 11.50 pm, when they saw Michael London and another man walking.

On seeing the police car both men ran away, and the officers chased them.

The men jumped over a nearby fence and then London pulled out a gun and pointed it at the police.

They shot London several times while the other man ran away.

Police took London to the Sangre Grande Hospital, where he was declared dead after midnight.

Police found and seized a revolver.

Investigators said London was known to them as part of several ongoing enquiries.

Sangre Grande CID are continuing enquiries.