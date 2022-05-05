Rio Claro, Nariva/Mayaro health facilities closed for weekend

Rio Claro Health Centre. Rile phot/Marvin Hamilton

The Rio Claro Health Centre and the former Public Health Inspection Building at Nariva/Mayaro will be closed at 1 pm on Friday.

Services will continue from Monday at 8 am.

The Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) said in a release on Thursday, people can instead access care at the Mayaro District Health Facility.

It said the buildings will be closed to "facilitate routine spraying by the Insect Vector Control Division."

The ERHA apologised for any inconvenience caused.