Revert to online classes

Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - Jeff Mayers

THE EDITOR: I write to appeal to the Ministry of Education to revert to online classes for primary and kindergarten children due to the spread of covid19. I am a concerned parent from one of the 19 primary schools with covid19 positive cases. Our children and teachers have been safe at home for the past two years and have successfully adjusted to online learning.

It is very unhealthy for children (with their tiny lungs) to keep on a mask for six-seven hours, five days a week, with breaks only to eat or drink among children inches from them.

Since the reopening of primary and kindergarten schools, the spread of covid19 has become rampant. A newspaper report said there are 19 schools with positive cases among staff and students. Parents are not being informed of the number of cases.

After the thousands of deaths due to covid19, we parents are very concerned about the well-being of our little ones. As children and staff members of the schools continue to be infected with the virus, they are spreading it to their families at home.

Please consider reinstating the online classes. This generation of students is technologically savvy and has been able to successfully log on, learn and send their assignments. Our teachers have come a long way technologically and have implemented many more visual aids and various methods of teaching: via videos, pictures and virtual interactions for increased learning.

I recognise that there are still a number of children who are not benefitting from online learning and they are “falling behind.” This is where we parents must do our part and not leave it only to teachers. We must also help our children with their education, as it states in the rights of a child, “A child has the right to education.”

I pray that parents, teachers, principals, school boards and the Government can work together for the furtherance of our children’s education and well-being. Let us work together and do our part to protect and serve TT’s children, its future.

REANA MOSES

via e-mail