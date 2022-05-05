Police break up fight, shoot at gunman in Belmont

File photo

Police called to Belmont on Wednesday night by reports of a woman being threatened had to break up a fight and defend themselves against a man who pointed a gun at them.

Police said they received a report of a disturbance at Industrial Lane, Belmont, at around 7 pm.

There they interviewed a woman who said she was being threatened by another woman who was standing nearby.

While she was talking, her son attacked the woman who had allegedly threatened his mother.

Police separated them and tried to stop the man, who began walking away. He pulled out a gun from his bag and pointed it at the police, who shot at him.

The man ran away along St Margaret's Lane.

Belmont police are continuing enquiries.