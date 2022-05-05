New TTOC president Henderson wants to 'top up' predecessor's initiatives

In this January 21, 2018 file photo, Stephen Mburi Njoroge collects the winners trophy from Dianne Henderson at the TT International Marathon. Henderson was elected the first female preisdent of the TT Olympic Committee, on April 30. - FILE PHOTO

NEWLY-elected president of the TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) Diane Henderson said her focus will not be on implementing changes to the association, but to add and develop further the initiatives left by former president Brian Lewis.

Lewis, who was at the helm of the TTOC since 2013, completed his time in office on Saturday after serving two terms.

Henderson, an experienced sport administrator, became the first woman and the 11th president of the TTOC.

Henderson won by a margin of 24 votes to ten over the other contender Rowena Williams. Williams will serve as third vice-president.

Lewis created many initiatives and programmes during his tenure which included the Athlete Welfare and Preparation Fund, the Annual Sport TT conferences and Get Moving TT.

The Athlete Welfare and Preparation Fund is geared towards promoting the needs of TT athletes and Get Moving TT encourages the public to live healthy lifestyles through physical activity.

The Sport TT conferences exposed athletes and sport administrators to the business of sport such as entrepreneurship.

“The executive board has to meet and I have to put forward whatever initiatives or ideas I feel that could be added, but these could be intertwined or added to enhance the different programmes and initiatives that we are already doing,” Henderson said.

“What Mr Lewis has provided and left for us is his innovative initiatives…we are going to top up and add to what is there already and make improvements wherever we can, so that we are always innovating, always creating for the better.”

On being elected, Henderson said, “I am privileged and honoured to be entrusted with the position of president of the TTOC and being the first female in history.”

Henderson is eager to get the ball rolling with her team, saying, “I feel good about the elected executive board...I also recognize that approximately 75 per cent are returning members.”

Lewis, who pushed the empowerment of women during his tenure with the Future is Female tag line, would be pleased that more than 50 per cent of the new executive are women.

Dr Terry Ali, Dave Williams, Racquel Moses and Ephraim Serrette are among those who are returning to serve on the TTOC executive.

Henderson believes in her team because of the wealth of experience. “I have full confidence that the committee will move forward in a positive manner and also we will collaborate on ideas to be successful in our decision making. I welcome the new members and feel strongly that they will also be working with the team.”

Henderson said among the major events the TTOC will be focusing on are the inaugural 2022 Caribbean Games in Guadeloupe from June 29-July 3 and the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England from July 28-August 8.

With the world having more sporting events, Henderson is aware the covid19 pandemic still exists and steps will be take to continue to keep everyone as safe as possible.

“Just because we are opening back up does not mean that we just jump back out…protocols continue.”

Henderson said for upcoming games TT will still have covid19 liaison officers.

TTOC’s New Executive Board –

President: Diane Henderson

Immediate Past President: Brian Lewis

1st Vice President: Ephraim Serrette

2nd Vice-President: Reyah Richardson

3rd Vice-President: Rowena Williams

Secretary General: Annette Knott

Assistant Secretary General: Nadine Seemungal

Treasurer: Curtis Nero

Trustee: Dave Williams

Trustee: Racquel Moses

Member: Dr Terry Ali

Member: Sonja Johnson

Member: Mushtaque Muhammed