JTA Supermarkets helps Marabella fire victims

From left to right, Daniel Gaffoor (CSA -Dispatch, JTA Marabella), Shama Khan (assistant branch manager, JTA Marabella), Shea Hicks (sales and marketing associate, JTA Supermarkets), Emmanuel James and his grandmother, Anthony Ramkissoon (CSA-Dispatch), and Subash Mahadeo (branch manager, JTA Marabella). -

JTA Supermarkets gave a helping hand to an employee whose home in Marabella was gutted by fire on April 22.

Emmanuel James and his family, who live at Bay Road, were left homeless by the fire but were thankful that everyone escaped unharmed.

In a release, JTA Supermarkets said members of its Marabella branch rallied together to present the family with a cash donation, food hampers and JTA vouchers.

This was presented to the family on April 29 at the home of a relative where they are temporarily residing.

JTA Supermarkets said it remains committed to supporting the members of its neighbouring communities and will continue to do so in keeping with the company’s vision of playing an integral role in the continuing development and improvement of the quality of life in our communities.