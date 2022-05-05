Groceries, account for price hikes

THE EDITOR: There were a number of protests against the fuel price increases. So, why don’t we do the same with grocery price increases. I took it upon myself to do a simple Google search and mathematical calculation to see the actual price increases that should result from fair market practice.

The price increase of diesel was 50 cents per litre. The fuel tank capacity of, say, a soft drink truck is about 120 litres. This is a price increase of $60 per tank. These trucks hold approximately 14,000 bottles. This yields a cost increase of 43 cents per bottle. We can also do such calculations on tin goods such as tuna, corn and all other grocery items.

Please let us exercise our consumer power and make our groceries account for their increases at the register. I suggest that the travelling public do the same where it pertains to taxi fare increases and all other areas affected by the fuel increase.

I hope I have started a conversation to keep price increases justified.

BRANDON LEE

Tacarigua