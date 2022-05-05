Get your child to talk about fights in school

THE EDITOR: Since physical schooling restarted a couple weeks ago, some schools have been plagued by fights and violence among students. We seem to be stumped by the cause of this upsurge and what we can do to curb it.

Parents need to be aware that when their children use fighting or other negative physical behaviour as their main coping skills, it usually does not stop at home. They will use it at school, in the neighborhood, on the sporting field or at the mall.

If your son uses violence, for example, or your daughter uses verbal abuse in place of problem-solving skills, they need to learn, in order to function successfully as adults, communication, negotiation and compromise. Make no mistake, you would need to address this problem immediately. If you do not, you must understand that it would be as if your son is using a couple of hammers to handle their problems, when what he really needs is a wide range of sophisticated tools in order to be successful.

When you talk, try to avoid blaming, tricking or trapping the child. Instead, be very direct and straightforward, put the facts out there. “I spoke to the school today and they were concerned. Would you like to tell me what happened?”

Don’t try to trap the child by saying things like, “Did anything happen at school today?” Over time, trick or “trap” questions will increase your child’s anxiety and make him not trust you, because he will never know what you are going to confront him with. Let your child tell the whole story first, if he is willing to talk. Do not cut him off halfway by saying, “Well, that’s not what they said.” If you do that, your are never going to hear his side of the story.

By the way, your child’s account may not be accurate or honest, and his perceptions may not be valid. But the bottom line is that if you hear the whole story, at least then you will have something comprehensive to work with.

If you stop the child if he sounds like he is not telling the truth, you may miss the point that shines light on the fact that it is a matter of different perceptions. Often a child’s perceptions aren’t the same as an adult’s and therefore a parent won’t learn that unless they hear the whole story. And these misperceptions will need to be corrected. So encourage the child to talk.

Finally, you must know when to seek professional help. We parents don't know everything and how to deal with every situation. Thankfully the Government has provided many avenues for assistance. The programmes provided by the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services as well as the Ministry of Education are just a call or click away. All the programmes are free and accessible to everyone. The time to act is now. Let us save our nation's children today.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando