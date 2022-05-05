Curacao invites Trinidad and Tobago to come visit

Curacaoan mixologist Brenton Balentien prepares a drink at the Courtyard by Mariott, Port of Spain. Curacao’s Tourist Board hosted the media and members of the travel industry in which it shared information about travel to the island. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Most covid19 restrictions have eased, particularly those linked to travel and so Curacao is inviting TT to come visit.

Curacao’s Tourist Board hosted the media and members of the travel industry at the Courtyard Marriott Hotel last Thursday in which it shared information about travel to the island.

The tourist board’s regional manager for the Caribbean Janine De Windt said that since the ease in restrictions the island had seen an increase in visitors from TT particularly over the Easter period.

On April 5 Caribbean Airlines (CAL) resumed its flights to the island, a March 9 article said.

The article then said the airline would run non-stop flights between the islands with its Boeing 737 fleet twice a week. At the event last Thursday de Windt said there were now more possibilities here in the Caribbean to travel to Curacao and the board was happy that the airlines were operating again.

Windt and her team showed to the those in attendance some of the reasons Trinidadians should visit the country: from its hotels to shopping to its events.

Its growing medical tourism business was also highlighted as one of the unique reasons people should come to Curacao. Windt and representatives of some of the hotels and resorts on the island highlighted what each had to offer should people decide to stay there. The hotels and resorts spoke to the all-inclusive packages and to unique offers like go-karts and rooftop accommodations. Sunscape Curacao by AMR Collection, Trupial Inn and Casino, Mangrove Beach Corendon Curacao All-Inclusive Resort and Papagayo Beach Hotel were some of the hotels represented.

Surgical technician and medical and wellness tourism facilitator Eileen Isebia told the audience of the possibilities of travelling to Curacao for medical tourism. She said people did not need to go as far as Columbia for cosmetic surgeries that could be done in Curacao.

“As you all know, post-covid, we are focused more and more on our wellness and well-being. So now we have this also so expose and to offer. You do not only have to come to Curacao for the nice beaches, beautiful hotels and excellent hotels. But now you can also come to Curacao to experience wellness and relaxation,” she said. Isebia said its medical facilities offer cosmetic surgeries and also dialysis among others.

The media and members of the travel industry were also treated to some Curacaoan food and drink as the evening came to a close.