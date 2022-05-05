Bandits steal cable from Port of Spain General Hospital

File photo: Port of Spain General Hospital.

Belmont police are investigating the theft of over $43,000 worth of telecommunications cable from a room at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Police said a technician at the hospital left 51 metres of armoured cables in the radiology department at around 3 pm on April 28 and locked the doors. When the technician returned at around 8 am on Tuesday, the cables were missing.

Belmont police were called and interviewed staff.

Investigators said there were no signs of forced entry.