5 reasons to have WhatsApp Business

WhatsApp is the number-one communication platform around the world: it boasts over two billion monthly active users, far ahead of second-place Facebook Messenger, at 1.3 billion monthly active users.

Since it is the top choice for communication amongst everyday folks, it’s worthwhile getting to know about WhatsApp Business and the power it offers business owners, from the smallest to the largest.

While you may have heard about WhatsApp Business, you may not be using it to its full potential, which can greatly improve your digital communication with your clientele.

So let's dive into five reasons why you should be using WhatsApp Business.

Business Profile: The business profile allows you to have a professional appearance so your clients understand quite a bit about your business. You can add things like your logo, location, business hours, phone numbers, e-mail address, website URLs, business segmentation and more. Customise your profile so that your clients have a full understanding of your business.

Catalogue: You can add your catalogue of products and services, which can greatly improve communication with your clients. Usually, they will either screenshot the product/service they may have seen on your social media and then send you the image, or copy and paste the name of the product to send you. They will now be able to browse your WhatsApp Business Catalogue and then question you directly about the product/service without having to leave the app.

The catalogue also allows for links to be added, so the client can click on the link, which will take them to the product page on your website for checking out. If you do not have a website, the catalogue has a cart feature where they can add the products or services to the cart on WhatsApp and then they can send you the full order as a WhatsApp message.

Web chat: If you do have a website, you can add the WhatsApp chat widget directly to your website. That way your clients can be on your website and have direct communication with you without having to leave your website.

Multiple devices: You are now able to link up to five devices to WhatsApp Business. This is great, because if you have a team, you can connect these devices to either phones or computers for your team to best manage communication with your clients.

WhatsApp Stories: – Did you know that WhatsApp Stories has the highest engagement rate of all story platforms?

This is because WhatsApp does not have an algorithm like the other stories platforms. Once your clients save your number, use the WhatsApp stories to create useful content for them. You can even add links directly in the stories so that you can take your clients to product pages or any URL you want them to check out.

Here is a bonus situation for you. In TT, we still like to use QR code marketing, but personally I feel it's one of the worst types of marketing campaigns you can do, because not every phone opens up links automatically by using the camera app. Most Android manufacturers will force you to download a third-party app to use QR codes, which isn’t good for accessibility.

You can learn about the WhatsApp API to create some cool marketing campaigns.

TGI Fridays put a QR code on the table to scan which brings you to the menu. If it used WhatsApp API, it could create their menus on WhatsApp, so once people typed in the phone number, it would ask them to press a number to bring up the drinks menu, appetisers, main courses etc. This is better, because since everybody already has WhatsApp, it won't force people to download a third-party app to use QR codes.

The purpose of marketing is to hit your intended clients and do your best to use what they are already using. Checking out WhatsApp Business and the WhatsApp API will allow your business to meet your clients where they are and create a really good digital experience.

Don’t forget, if you have an Android device with two sim cards and you have data on one of those sims, you can manage both your personal WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business on the same device without needing a second device or take out a second data plan (frequently asked question).

Will you be checking out WhatsApp Business or WhatsApp API to see how best it can help your communications and digital experience with your clients?

I look forward to seeing more businesses taking full advantage of the tool and even more, the WhatsApp API to create some cool experiences.

For more info on building your digital presence, check out KeronRose.com or follow me on IG/LinkedIn/TikTok @keronrose. Check out the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple Podcast/Spotify/Google Podcast.