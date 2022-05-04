State dragging its feet

THE INVESTIGATIVE committee’s findings are clear. In its report on the State’s childcare facilities, it called for a “re-evaluation and reorganisation of the childcare system as a matter of urgency.” It emphasised the need for a “critical” restructuring of organisations, the consolidation of legislation and the proclamation of important sections of existing legislation.

That was almost five months ago. The investigative committee’s report, dated December 14, 2021, was only tabled in Parliament last Friday.

The Cabinet that appointed this committee last June in the wake of distressing incidents relating to children’s facilities is the same Cabinet which is only now announcing a “task force” in response to the committee’s pressing recommendations.

But if the current executive has dragged its feet on this matter, it is merely reflective of a long history of delay on the part of successive governments when it comes to making the childcare system as robust as possible by devoting enough thought, training and resources. As children might say, we have had a lot of flam on this issue. Missing has been substance.

From its very first moments of operation, the Children’s Authority has been beleaguered with cases. As noted in its 2015 annual report, in its first four months there were almost 6,000 calls logged. The authority’s most recent report, for 2019, discloses a total of 4,300 reports of abuse. These statistics alone show the monumental task this relatively new state agency has been mandated to fulfil.

And yet the latest budget figures suggest recurrent expenditure funding for the authority was slashed by about $19 million, from $87 million to $68 million this year. The previous year’s estimates also suggest a decrease in funding, though smaller.

While the State has had to cut corners, and while the authority’s budget has grown from about $30 million at the start of its operations to its present level, there are still serious questions about its resource base and how budgetary considerations may or may not affect its efficiency.

It is worth observing that many of the institutions listed in the investigative committee’s report receive direct funding through the Office of the Prime Minister, with such non-profit institutions and ecclesiastical bodies receiving roughly between $50 million-$100 million in funding annually. Under what conditions has such funding been disbursed? Which entity or department has sought to monitor standards and enforce such conditions?

In an election year, politicians may be tempted to use this issue as a political football or to embark on a blame game. If that happens and if there is failure to implement the committee’s recommendations speedily and in a non-partisan way, there will be only one outcome: more woe for children.