Spinning top in mud on crime

THE EDITOR: The rate at which gun-related executions and murders in general are currently being carried out in this country has gone past critical status. Trinidadians/Tobagonians must now demand from the people who they put in authority to arrest the current situation post-haste.

Around ten homicides were reported between April 27 and May 1, which is an alarming record, as night after night multiple murders and various other crimes dominated the 7 pm news. Indeed, the only thing more disturbing than the existing upsurge in crime is the impotence of the national security and related law enforcement heads to come up with and execute an effective plan against the crime scourge.

We know that the gun is the criminal’s preferred murder and robbery weapon in this country. We know that guns are brought into TT as the sophisticated automatic weapons often used cannot be manufactured in our State, or so we are conditioned to believe.

It is also common knowledge that our borders continue to be porous, evident by the seemingly limitless numbers of guns in criminal hands. If these factors are prosaic, why aren’t the related authorities doing enough to make our beloved nation safe again?

Crime victims and their families want swift justice served to perpetrators. But sadly, assailants are often undetected, granted bail or let off on a technicality.

As if to be in sync with the murder rate increase, police killings have been featuring in the news too as being more frequent and unwarranted. Perceptions are rife that this is the answer by some law enforcers to curtail crime – sending a message to would-be perpetrators to think twice before engaging in unlawful activity.

Apart from maintaining proper border vigilance, our lawmakers must generate mechanisms to speed up the administration of justice, since court cases still take too long to conclude. Why not introduce a night court? This incentive can create more employment, clear up backlogs/caseloads and foster acceptable court case durations.

It is obvious that the present regime is either clueless, complacent or too irresponsible to seriously address the out-of-control crime issue affecting all law-abiding citizens. Case in point is that after eight months we still have an acting police commissioner.

The national electorate will find more excuses to not vote for a new political party as opposed to voting out non-performers. Until that mindset changes, we will continue to spin the proverbial top in mud.

DEXTER RIGSBY

Mt Lambert