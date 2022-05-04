Sell them Magdalena Grand instead

THE EDITOR: The Government wishes once again to sell the hotel, golf course and spa at Lowlands, Tobago. Currently it is called the Magdalena, but as we have all been taught, "What's in a name?"

My earnest suggestion is that Colm Imbert or Randall Mitchell or even Keith Rowley immediately picks up a telephone and contacts the Superior Hotel Company based in Trinidad.

This organisation was hosted by Tobago House of Assembly officials last week because, in conjunction with Marriott Hotels, they wish to build yet another hotel on the tiny island of Tobago – this time at Rocky Point.

Why not save the Superior Hotel Company all the trouble and expense of destroying yet another of Tobago's dwindling, uncommercialised beauty spots by selling them the Magdalena Grand.

If all the signs and the colour schemes were just changed the Superior and Marriott companies could be welcoming guests very soon.

This is not even to mention that the Government would have one, at least, of its white elephants off its books or that the site of Amerindian habitation dating from 2,000 years ago and a 17th century Courlander Fort could now become protected educational/historic/tourist sites. My suggestion will, no doubt, be welcomed by all parties involved.

A BLADE

Mason Hall