MoH: 288 covid19 cases in schools between April 25-29

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

OVER 200 covid19 cases have been recorded among students and teaching staff since full classes resumed for all schools on April 19.

This was revealed by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh at the weekly covid19 virtual press briefing on Wednesday.

Saying the information he was sharing, was provided by the Ministry of Education, Deyalsingh said that between April 25 and 29, out of the 243 schools across the country, there were 288 positive cases among students and teaching staff.

“Of other tests done, 23 were negative. So those are the cases in the school system," Deyalsingh said.

The minister promised to share more data on the infection rate in schools once it becomes available.

“I don’t have a detailed breakdown for primary schools etc, I could get that from the (education) ministry. I just have gross numbers,” Deyalsingh said.