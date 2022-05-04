Miserable failure on crime

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: The Prime Minister’s response to the horrendously high murder rate under his watch is completely shocking, flawed and a downright cop-out.

Our country is not violent by nature. Human beings are not born into the world violent. The murder rate took off in the 90s and has kept on rising each year due to the gross incompetence and clear lack of political will by successive governments to deal with it head-on.

Dr Rowley’s government has been in power since 2015 and has failed miserably to significantly decrease the murder rate. What makes matters even worse is that he is the head of the National Security Council. It is his job to lead by helping change that perception he has stated and direct the country and citizens into a positive society.

At the moment our citizens live in total fear every day, not knowing if they or their loved ones might be targeted next to be snuffed out with impunity for any old reason.

The attitude of successive governments to the appalling out-of-control murder rate is one of total complacency as they have not given it the urgent attention it deserves. As a result they are ultimately responsible for the high rise of murders over the years.

There is no excuse under the sun why Trinidad has not been properly outfitted with adequate CCTV cameras given the unacceptable high rate of murders that continue to plague us.

We have had a slew of inept ministers of national security. The latest one has admitted that half of the cameras are not in working order, which shows a significant lack of priority in dealing with crime.

I know that in the UK there is one CCTV camera for every ten people, which massively aids in the fight against crime.

Imaging having adequate cameras where operators at the control stations can relay real-time data to police who are on the beat, either on foot or by vehicle patrol and those officers effectively capturing suspects and thus winning the fight against crime.

Wouldn’t that be great? Isn’t that what we should be aiming towards?

The politicians and the Government have failed the country in dealing with the inexcusable high murder rate. Maybe it’s because crime doesn’t affect them personally as it does the ordinary citizens. They just don’t give a damn, really.

RACQUEL PUTT

St James