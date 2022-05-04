Local writers take virtual spotlight for TV sitcom

FilmTT general manager Leslie-Ann Wills-Caton.

Fourteen writers took the virtual spotlight on Tuesday night at FilmTT’s first On Set: A script to screen production project where five writers will be selected to create a television sitcom in collaboration with TTT Ltd and ExporTT.

At the Writers Room virtual pitch on Zoom, the participants brought excitement and humour as they worked to impress the panellists and over 143 attendees in a two-minute presentation.

The ideas focused heavily on family and love matters, it highlighted day-to-day challenges and included the unique elements of Trinidad and Tobago’s diverse culture.

Among the 14 contestants, the intriguing and captivating presentations by award-winning actress Penelope Spencer, comedian Kevin Soyer and social media influencer Kwame Weekes seemed to be the highlight of the evening.

At the end, the audience was allowed to vote for the top five presentations. These are expected to be announced on May 10.

Leslie Ann Wills-Caton, general manager of FilmTT said, “We were truly impressed by the quality of submissions we received for the Writers’ Room open call, and even more enthralled by the pitches and the number of persons who logged in to have their say in the selection process.

“It’s always great to see our audience taking an invested interest in the outcomes of the many capacity-building programmes facilitated by FilmTT. We look forward to working alongside these five talented writers in the On Set edition of the Script to Screen Programme and are excited to develop a television series that we can all be proud of.”