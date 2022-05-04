Life-saving care for my son

The San Fernando General Hospital. -

THE EDITOR: My three-year-old son was rushed to the San Fernando General Hospital on the night of April 24 after being found unresponsive. As a first-time mother at 43 I panicked and my first option was the hospital.

I must say a warm heartfelt thank you to the security, clerks, attendants, drivers, nurses, doctors and especially the cleaner who attended to us every step of the way. Of course not everyone was helpful along the way, but that didn't hamper our stay at hospital.

Our time in isolation passed nicely and the cleaner didn't hesitate to clean his bed when he peed and vomited on the sheet. I say thank God to all of those who put themselves at risk for us.

A special thank you to the two beautiful EHS attendants, Leisha Phill and Nirena Beedour. They have shown what real love is to both my son and I. They both have a mother's heart and took the time to look after my son. Beedour even held him for me as I didn't have the strength to lift him anymore because of his weight.

A special thank you also to Nurse Margaret Alexander for treating us with diligent care and respect.

To my twin sister Jillian Meade-Lackhan and Mama Debbie Asgarali, I could not have done this without you both in our lives.

To all those who are hesitant, the hospital is the best place for sick people. Allow them to help you through your emergencies.

My last appeal is to the EHS director. Please train your officers to be a little more considerate. When I called that Sunday night, the person who answered kept saying, "Ma'am, it's a three-year-old, wake him up."

I told him repeatedly that the child was not waking up and he refused to send help. After I called a second time help arrived in ten minutes or less.

Please be mindful you are dealing with human lives. Today I could have lost my son because of your negligence. May the good Lord preserve you.

I pray that Jesus Christ will continue to guide each and every one in our healthcare system. You have touched the life of one person – me.

JO-ANNE C PENCO

a thankful mother