La Brea man stabs woman, 24

The San Fernando General Hospital. -

South Western Division police detained a 28-year-old man for stabbing a woman during a domestic dispute at their home on Tuesday.

The victim, 24, was at the San Fernando General Hospital on Wednesday.

A report said the couple had an argument that escalated, and he stabbed her in their house at Sobo Village, La Brea.

On Wednesday, investigators were expected to take statements from both the suspect and the victim.

The police did not give further information.

Investigations are ongoing.