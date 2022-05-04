Horrific state of cemetery

THE EDITOR: It is with a great deal of sadness and horror that I write about the horrific state of the cemetery at Crown Street, Tacarigua.

I recently visited relatives in Tacarigua and went to the cemetery to say a silent prayer at the grave of our dearly departed family members.

Suffice it to say that the Beetham dump (with which I am familiar) is a paradise compared to the overgrown garbage dump that is the Tacarigua cemetery.

Are people being paid by taxpayers to take care of these sacred grounds? And don’t those nasty (for want of a better descriptive) people who choose to dump their garbage in the cemetery have a conscience? Is the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation aware of this? If either or both of these two sets of people are reading this, shame on you!

P KING

Laventille