Getting it right the first time

THE EDITOR: Is it only my imagination or do so many major decisions by all of our governments and public institutions result in a huge public outcry over the thinking, ethics and execution of policies and programmes?

The ubiquitous commission of enquiry follows, which is hotly debated in Parliament and everywhere citizens gather, only to result in no tangible corrective action being applied.

It reminds me of why history is such an important subject, because those who fail to study it carefully are doomed to make the same mistakes over and over again.

In our current scenario, the inevitable question that arises is why do we always have so much time to make good on our constant errors of governance yet we seldom seem to flick on the floodlights of consciousness to ensure that we get it right the first time, every time.

In the increasingly difficult conditions in which we are all operating, better must be done starting right now.

GREGORY WIGHT

Maraval