‘Chop up’ shot dead in Marabella

A Couva man was shot dead near a bar in Marabella on Tuesday night.

Dexter "Chop Up" Williams, 48, died on the spot at around 11.30 pm.

A police report said Williams was liming by the road at the Southern Main Road near Fusion Bar, where a gunman walked up to him and started shooting.

He fell and died, and the killer ran off. No one else was injured.

No one was arrested.

Marabella and Homicide Bureau Region III police visited the scene.