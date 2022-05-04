5 more covid19 deaths, 555 new cases

A middle-aged woman was among five more people who died from covid19.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry's 4 pm update recorded that the additional covid19-related deaths also included three elderly men and a middle-aged man.

Three of the deceased people had multiple comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, cardiovascular disease and kidney disease.

The two others had no known comorbidities.

The total number of covid19-related deaths now stands at 3,843.

The ministry also reported 555 new cases, bringing the number of active cases to 8,676.

The new cases were identified from test samples collected between May 1 and 3.

The total number of cases from when the first case was recorded in March 2020 to the present is 149,532.

A total of 137,013 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

To date, a total of 711,437 people have been fully vaccinated, representing 50.8 per cent of the population.

There are 194 patients hospitalised, with 59 at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with four in the intensive care unit and five high dependency unit.

Forty-five patients, the second highest figure of those hospitalised, are at Augustus Long hospital in Pointe-a-Pierre and 35 at Caura Hospital.

A total of 8,448 patients are in home self-isolation, while there are no patients in any step-down/transition facilities.