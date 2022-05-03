Who will succeed Pollard?

In this February 14 file photo, West Indies’ cricket captain Kieron Pollard (C) speaks with teammates during a training session ahead of their first of three T20 matches against India at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. -

BRYAN DAVIS

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) lead selector Desmond Haynes, his assistant Ramnaresh Sarwan and head coach Phil Simmons, have a critical decision to make immediately. As a matter of fact, it might already have been made and not yet released. And this decision is to choose and recommend a captain to Cricket West Indies for the West Indies white-ball cricket team.

This will be the skipper who will lead cricketers in the 50-overs and T20 formats for the next few years.

Actually, one of the recommendations ought to be for a limited contract.

This has come about because of the sudden announcement by Kieron Pollard to resign his position as the present captain. He was first chosen to lead the teams in 2019.

Now, his day is over.

WI have not improved their performances under Pollard anyway. Actually, they have not been performing at a high standard in the T20 since Darren Sammy was captain. Under the St. Lucian, WI won a World Cup in 2012, then again in 2016.

However, after the victory in 2016, that memorable game when Carlos Brathwaite struck four consecutive sixes in the final over of the contest off England all-rounder, Ben Stokes, Sammy publicly made some disparaging remarks about the then West Indies president Whycliffe “Dave” Cameron. Needless to say, the captain was relieved of his post.

CWI then placed leadership responsibility on the shoulders of Brathwaite. It was almost as if the chairman of selectors at the time, Courtney Browne, and his fellow selectors, decided that the big-hitting of Brathwaite was enough qualification to be the captain of WI T20 team. After that poor decision, the side plunged downhill at a speed from which it’s still struggling to recover.

However, the concern, for now, is to identify a new captain. From the outside, the WI fan that likes his limited-overs cricket, would not like to see a repeat of the T20 World Cup of last year. It was a disaster, as the team looked nothing like what an international winning team ought to be. They were overage, disinterested and never appeared to be the fit, enthusiastic,

and positive group that was needed. It was an embarrassment to its fans. They won a single game and managed their lowest score of 55 against England in the first game of the tournament, which proved a sign of what was in store.

Later this year, there’s yet another T20 World Cup in Australia. Hence, our selectors and planners, read coaches, have to get cracking now, if our team is not going to do as badly as they did last year. Also, India next year will be hosting the ODI World Cup which is a different matter when it comes to preparation and fitness. Batting and bowling in a fifty-over game are distinct, compared to the four overs per bowler in the 20-over bash.

It is of vital importance, therefore, to ensure that the group of cricketers selected for this type of action have enough time and match practice to ensure that they attain high-performance levels. And it’s not only batting, bowling and fielding activity for which the squad has to be in tip-top shape, they must also be mentally aware.

The development of their cricket intelligence has to be addressed.

Leadership skills will be necessary to accomplish the team goals by identifying and utilising their attributes. The head coach is already present, all the same, there must be a further study of his assistants. I can’t honestly say the results have proven that, collectively, they have been a success.

Nicholas Pooran has been Pollard’s assistant in the recent past. He doesn’t have the experience of Pollard; yet, the number of matters the captain has to deal with, before, during and after a game can be quite a lot of hassle. Is Pooran up to it? The proof of the pudding is always in the eating! He has gained loads of experience under Pollard and he has to know how to deal with the issues. Being a vice-captain is certainly not the same as being captain. It’s a lot more involved. It is good sense for the head coach to ensure that there are several discussions on cricket intelligence with his squads in the lead-up to competition.

Jason Holder is the only other suitable candidate.

However, I don’t believe that he wants that obligation again. His cricket has improved since and he would be an excellent second in command to assist Pooran.