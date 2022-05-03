Trinidad is back, let’s party-hearty

THE EDITOR: There are things going on in the country that some people may call “a small thing.” But for others a small thing can turn out to be a major inconvenience for them.

For instance, say a large hotel in the Toco area applies for permission to have a party on a weekday during school time. In order for the police and EMA to give permission, one would expect that these entities would examine the surrounding area and would find out that there is a school in the close vicinity. Perhaps the police know the area. The choice is: grant permission or change the allowed times.

If permission is granted to have a party during the daytime, the school would have to be advised to close. If this is done, what would be the reaction of the hotel owner? Is this a problem?

The choice is made, permission is granted, and the children lose. No school because someone needs to make some good money by having a party in the middle of the day.

Yay! Trinidad is back!

ANNE DE SILVA

St Joseph