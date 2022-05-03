Treating vaginitis

Dr Maxwell Adeyemi -

Vaginitis is an inflammation or infection of the vaginal canal. The vulva, which is the external part of a woman’s genitals, can also be affected – this is known as vulvovaginitis.

CAUSES

It can be caused by a variety of factors, such as bacteria, fungal infections or substances found in topical lotions, beauty products or even clothes coming in contact with this area.

-Several other conditions can also lead to vaginitis, such as atrophic vaginitis, which is caused by lack of oestrogen.

-The condition can be infectious or non-infectious.

-Women who are pregnant can develop an inflammatory case of vaginitis owing to hormonal changes.

-Antibiotic treatment for another infection elsewhere in the body can affect the normal vaginal bacteria and allow for the overgrowth of yeast, leading to a yeast infection and inflammation.

TYPES OF VAGINITIS

There are several types of vaginitis depending on the cause.

Candida albican/yeast infection

Candidiasis is a yeast-caused fungal infection. This infection can be caused by more than 20 different yeast species. Candida albicans is the most prevalent of them. This yeast is one of the vagina flora’s microorganisms (a group of micro-organisms that lives in the vagina). Candida albicans coexists quietly in the vagina with other bacteria and yeast. However, certain factors cause them to thrive and multiply. They begin to dominate the vagina as their numbers multiply and disrupt the body’s general equilibrium. When this yeast grows too much, it might cause infections such as vaginitis. The vaginal area become red and itchy, and there may be a burning sensation when passing urine.

Bacterial vaginosis

Bacterial vaginosis is a condition in which the bacteria in the vagina experience an imbalance. This may result in inflammation, itching and unpleasant vaginal discharge with a foul odour. It is a mild infection that is usually harmless and treatable with medication. Bacterial vaginosis is most common in women who have multiple sex partners but it can also affect non-sexually active women.

Trichomonas vaginitis

Trichomonas vaginitis is a sexually-transmitted infection caused by trichomonas vaginalis, a small protozoan parasite. Within a month of infection, symptoms usually appear. However, in certain circumstances, people do not show any signs or symptoms at all and because the symptoms are identical to those of many other sexually-transmitted diseases. The infection is characterised by soreness, pain, swelling and foul discharge. The infection is seen in the vaginal and urethral areas of women.

Chlamydia

The most common sexually-transmitted infection is chlamydia. Chlamydial vaginitis is most common in young adults between the ages of 15 and 24, especially those who have several sexual partners. While antibiotics can be used to treat chlamydia infections, the best treatment for chlamydia is prevention. Condoms and dental dams should be used correctly and consistently to reduce your chance of developing chlamydia and other sexually-transmitted illnesses.

Viral vaginitis

This is another prevalent cause of vaginitis. The herpes simplex virus is a common cause of viral vaginitis. It is spread by sexual contact and is frequently accompanied by pain from sores or lesions that develop on the vulva or vagina. During oral sex, the virus could potentially be spread to the mouth. Human papillomavirus (HPV) may also cause vaginitis, which can lead to genital warts on the vulva, vagina, rectum, and groin.

Non-infectious vaginitis

Sprays, douches, detergents, and spermicides cause allergic reactions in the vaginal tissues. Tampons and tissues, for example, can create a type of non-infectious vaginitis that can be treated by removing the irritant. Vaginitis may also occur in young girls who are not sexually active but due to poor hygiene, particularly when they wipe from back to front, bringing faecal germs from the anus to the vagina.

Atrophic vaginitis

This is also known as vaginal atrophy. This inflammation occurs due to deficiency of oestrogen. The level of oestrogen in a woman declines at a particular time like menopause and breastfeeding, causing the inner layer of the vagina to shrink resulting in irritation, burning, edema, dryness, urine urgency and itching. Women with vaginal atrophy have a greater chance of developing chronic vaginal infections. This condition is common with a lot of postmenopausal women, patients on oestrogen-lowering medicine for breast cancer, endometriosis, and person with diabetes.

SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS

The symptoms of vaginitis vary depending on the cause of the infection or inflammation. Most women with vaginitis are asymptomatic. Some of the symptoms you could experience include:

• A burning feeling when urinating

• Vaginal itchiness

• Discomfort or pain during sex

• Genital irritation

• Inflammation causing swelling of the labia

• Spotting or bleeding

• Fever or chills

• Pelvic pain

• Abnormal vaginal discharge: Which may be thick, white and odorless vaginal discharge, graying and foamy vaginal discharge with a fishy smell, or a frothy, yellow-green and foul-smelling discharge.

COMPLICATIONS

Vaginitis is one of the most common gynecological issues among women aged 15 to 45. Vaginitis can lead to more serious complications if left untreated. The following are some of the most common complication of untreated vaginitis:

• Vaginitis increases the chances of being infected with STIs such as HIV, chlamydia and gonorrhea.

• In pregnant women, vaginitis caused by bacterial vaginosis or trichomoniasis can induce preterm labor and delivery.

• Yeast infections can cause discomfort, soreness, trouble peeing, and increased vaginal sensitivity.

• Recurrent or persistent bacterial vaginosis demands numerous treatments, sexually-transmitted bacteria migrate from the vaginal to the upper reproductive tract, causing pelvic inflammatory disease (PID).

Pelvic inflammatory disease can lead to chronic pelvic pain, an abscess in the fallopian tubes or ovaries, ectopic pregnancies, and infertility if left untreated.

If you experience and of the symptoms above or perceive you may have the above condition, you should seek further care from your health care provider for prompt action.

