Some solutions for violence in schools

THE EDITOR: There is a problem in our schools which manifests itself as violence. Violence is a symptom of a problem; that problem is indiscipline.

A management technique I learned many years ago is problem-solving. These are the steps I use to solve all problems:

1. Acknowledge and identify the problem.

2. Identify the desired measurable outcomes.

3. Identify the root cause/s.

4. Make a list of the solutions.

5. Set a schedule to measure the outcomes.

What type of solution are we looking for? Do we want children who act in a disciplined manner at school because they are being forced to do so by police or constant monitoring? Or do we want children who behave in a disciplined manner in and out of school because they chose to?

If we want to force children to behave in a disciplined manner at school through force and coercion, then we need go no further with this problem-solving exercise. Our objective can be achieved simply by employing more police for the schools and building a lock-up in each school.

I suspect that we would prefer children who behaved in a disciplined manner out of choice.

What are some of the causes of indiscipline in our schools?

* Undisciplined children in schools are most likely the same out of school. They came in like that

* They are seeking attention

* They know no better; lack of education

* Their behaviour is acceptable

* There are no consequences for such behaviour

* Low self-esteem

* Misplaced aggression

* Overwhelmed by academic expectations

* Lack of empathy

* Lack of self-respect

* Lack of respect for others

* No training in civility

* Lack of love

* Lack of parental guidance

* Psychosis

Within the causes above lie the root causes. When those are identified and addressed the behaviour changes we desire will follow. You decide.

My recommendations to address the problem of indiscipline and their symptoms in our schools would require embarking upon a radical change in our approach to time spent in school:

1. Introduce a subject called civility into the school curriculum.

2. Introduce mindful meditation at all levels.

3. Start conducting parenting classes. This can be done in small doses at PTA meetings.

4. Include mindful meditation in the parenting classes.

ENOS ANDERSON

retired teacher