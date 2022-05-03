Senior municipal cop reports gun missing after ‘blackout’
Point Fortin police are investigating the disappearance of a gun belonging to a senior municipal officer.
On Sunday, the assistant superintendent of police reportedthe gun missing to the regular police.
He reported being at a bar in Point Fortin on Friday when he had a "blackout." After he regained consciousness, he was unable to find the gun.
He searched various places but came up empty-handed.
Investigations are ongoing.
