Pooran: WI captaincy is 'the highlight of my career'

Nicholas Pooran - CWI Media

NEW West Indies T20 and ODI captain Nicholas Pooran said he feels honoured to be handed control of the limited-overs teams.

Pooran succeeds his Trinidadian compatriot Kieron Pollard who resigned from international cricket last month.

Pooran said, "I am truly honoured to be appointed captain of the West Indies team. I am following the footsteps of several giants of the game who have created an amazing legacy for West Indies cricket. This is indeed a prestigious role, a pivotal position in the West Indian society, as cricket is the force that brings us all West Indians together. To be named captain is indeed the highlight of my career so far and I want to drive the team forward to accomplish great things on the field for our fans and loyal supporters.”

His first outing as captain will be the three away ODIs against the Netherlands in Amstelveen starting May 31 which form part of the ICC World Cup Super League.

CWI president Ricky Skerritt congratulated Pooran on his appointment saying, “Nicholas Pooran is a specially gifted cricketer, and the right person to take over the white-ball captaincy. We are confident that he will continue to climb the leadership learning curve speedily, and successfully. I appeal to all West Indies cricket stakeholders to give Nicholas the support and encouragement that he deserves.”