Pooran and Hope as WI captains

Nicholas Pooran in action - Marvin Hamilton

THE EDITOR: The captaincy remains vacant in both the T20 and One-Day International West Indies cricket teams.

I nominate Nicholas Pooran as captain of the T20 team. Pollard had hinted in the past his endorsement of Pooran to be skipper. He is currently the vice-captain and seems to not be interested in the Test format.

I also nominate Shai Hope as captain of the ODI team. Currently he is the best ODI batsman in the region, averaging over 50 runs at the top of the batting order. Like his fellow gloveman Pooran, he is also vice-captain and is not an automatic pick for the T20 game.

Presently they rotate the gloves in both formats to manage their workloads, so these appointments will work out quite nicely for both players. As young men in their mid-twenties, if they accept the responsibility it will mean the WI has leaders for at least a decade.

Additionally, as professional athletes they can take a page out of Kraigg Brathwaite’s book and use their appointment to improve their game to elite levels. Talents such as Shimron Hetmyer, Jayden Seales, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd and Brandon King can complement Pooran and Hope to acquire silverware for the WI.

Regardless of the appointments, I will rally around the men in maroon, win, lose or draw.

West Indies, play hard, party harder!

KENDELL KARAN

