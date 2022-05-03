Police FC brush aside AC Port of Spain 5-1

POLICE FC moved into second place in the Ascension Football tournament with a 5-1 hammering of AC Port of Spain at the St James Police Barracks, on Sunday.

Police now have 15 points with five wins and a loss in the tournament.

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers lead the standings with 16 points.

Mickaeel Gordon got Police out the blocks quickly with a goal in the second minute. It was Gordon’s third goal of the campaign.

The lawmen went up 2-0 after a Maurice Ford own goal in the 34th minute.

In the second half Kareem Freitas gave Police a 3-0 advantage with a 68th minute item, before Joel Lewis netted in the 79th minute to make it 4-0.

Gordon was on target again in the 85th minute and Jayden Prowell grabbed a consolation goal for AC Port of Spain in the 90th minute.

STANDINGS

Team*GP*W*D*L*GD*Pts

Rangers*6*5*1*0*+17*16

Police*6*5*0*1*+13*15

Defence Force*6*4*2*0*+12*14

Cunupia FC*6*4*0*2*+4*12

Deportivo*6*2*2*2*+1*8

Real West Fort*6*2*1*3*-8*7

Central FC*6*1*2*3*-5*5

Central Soccer*6*1*1*4*-7*4

AC POS*6*0*3*3*-8*3

Moruga FC*6*0*0*6*-19*0