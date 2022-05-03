Jumbie tree

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales. File photo/Angelo Marcelle

WE MIGHT understand it if it were a silk cotton tree, with attendant douens and duppies ready to cause mischief. Or perhaps a chennette tree like the kind you see getting too big for someone’s backyard. Or even a disgruntled poui tree having an uncharacteristically bad day.

But the fact that we have been told that it was a pedestrian palm tree which brought the nation to its knees in the form of a Trinidad-wide blackout on February 16? Now that beggars belief.

Perhaps this lowly palmiste tree did have magical properties after all. For it seems that despite its height it was invisible to all the powers that be for years, even though it posed a risk to nearby power lines.

According to a long-awaited statement of official findings made in Parliament last Friday by Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales, the tree was infected with fungus, the country was under a high wind alert, and the tree fell not once but twice: first on a single-phase T&TEC 12,00-volt distribution line, then it fell off this line and came into contact with another, 220,000-volt line circuit. All within 3.6 seconds.

In effect, it took just 3.6 seconds for all of Trinidad’s major public utility systems (the power outage precipitated water and communications disruptions) to be crippled. And the cause, we are told, was nothing out of the ordinary.

That, in itself, is extraordinary. The minister should have been embarrassed to have to read out such an explanation in Parliament.

In response to the official findings, some have likened the incident to an act of God. In this vein, some have been tempted to wax poetic about the symbolism of it all. After all, in the Garden of Eden, it was a tree that brought down mankind. The Kabbalistic idea of the Tree of Darkness snakes its way through the work of poets like William Blake.

But while some may be tempted to see poetry in all of this, others will see another literary genre: satire.

For we must be living in some kind of farce when millions’ worth of economic damage and lost productivity can be triggered by such staggering incompetence from top to bottom.

Mr Gonzales assures us T&TEC has a great tree-cutting programme and a recurrence of the incident is unlikely.

But the incident should never have occurred.

We need not settle the question of the possibility of sabotage. Incompetence seems as equally likely to be the main villain in this tale. In fact, in some ways it would be more comforting to know that some human actor had deliberately set out to disrupt the country.

Instead, Trinidad seems, through lax agencies, mismanagement and poor oversight, to have blacked out itself with nary a jumbie tree in sight.