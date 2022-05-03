Hawks soar in Tiger Tanks Under-20 football

In this March 19, 2022 file photo, members of the Trendsetter Hawks Football Academy go through their drills during a training session at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - AYANNA KINSALE

TRENDSETTER Hawks ensured that Defence Force’s lead at the top of the Trinidad group in the Tiger Tanks Men’s Under-20 Invitational football tournament was short lived with a 2-1 victory, on Sunday.

On Saturday, Defence Force defeated Club Sando 2-1 to move into first place in the standings.

Hawks quickly regained the lead in the table with a victory over San Juan Jabloteh at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima.

Malachi Celestine was the star for Hawks bagging a brace. He opened the scoring in the 39th minute and early in the second half found the back of the net with a 52nd minute strike.

Jesus Phillip pulled a goal back in the 82nd minute for Jabloteh, but Hawks held on for the win. Jabloteh are now fourth in the standings.

Prior to the match between Hawks and Jabloteh, Petit Valley/Diego Martin Utd FC got past Caledonia AIA 2-1 at the same venue.

Jaheim Dennis scored in the tenth minute for Petit Valley/Diego Martin and struck again in the 60th minute. In the 23rd minute, Osafa Simpson of Caledonia AIA was on target.

Petit Valley/Diego Martin are now seventh and Caledonia are at the foot of the table in tenth place.

At the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella, AC Port of Spain (fifth) destroyed Central FC (sixth) 5-0.

Brian Armstrong (second minute), Kashawn Hutchinson (51st), Ronaldino Clarke (55th), Khrel Griffith (66th) and Josiah Wilson (75th) all scored for AC Port of Spain.