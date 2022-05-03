Gandhi statue unveiled in Cedros

Indian High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu, second from left, and Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, centre, with officials from the Indian High Commission at the unveiling of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on April 24 at the Manmohansingh Park in Cedros. -

The High Commission of India, in collaboration with the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Co-operation and Siparia Regional Corporation's councillor for Cedros unveiled a Mahatma Gandhi Statue at the Manmohansingh Park in Cedros.

The unveiling was held in celebration of Indian Arrival Day and featured remarks from High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu, Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Gandhi Seva Sangh of the National Council of Indian Culture, and former minister Dr Surajrattan Rambachan, said a media release.

The port of Cedros holds great historical importance, as it was the point of disembarkation for East Indian indentured labourers who first came to Trinidad on May 30, 1845. In the mid-1980s Cedros became a rallying point for the Indian Arrival Day celebrations, with thousands gathering for elaborate cultural events and a symbolic landing of immigrants, the release said.

It said in 1985 the Siparia Regional Corporation commissioned a monument to mark the arrival of East Indians in Trinidad and Tobago. It featured a boat with a father and mother and a child pointing inland, symbolising not only arrival but the land that was to become home.

Councillor Basdeo Manmohansingh, after whose family the Manmohansingh Park has been named, facilitated the actual on-site construction.

The placing of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in this park is symbolic, as it serves as a reminder of the importance of non-violence in the pursuit of a better world, the release said.

The unveiling ceremony on April 24 featured a short cultural programme.