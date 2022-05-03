Covid spike expected with reopening of the economy

Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: Why are we all being so two-faced? We knew that reopening the economy comes with inherent risks. Why act surprised at the spike in covid19 infections? What is important, as new infections rise, is that the daily deaths remain in low.

It is patently obvious that the efficacy of vaccinating has kicked in. You can get covid19 but, gradually, less citizens are dying. With well over 710,000 vaccinations completed, daily deaths are presently very low. Once protocols are strictly adhered to deaths from covid19 will remain mainly among citizens with severe comorbidities. However, we still have a couple hundred thousand citizens ignoring what is staring them in the face.

Vaccinating for covid19 should always remain high on personal agendas. Parents should be encouraged to vaccinate their children and themselves in the best interest of keeping the schools open. Once vaccine supplies for the five-11-year-old children arrive in TT these minors should be immediately vaccinated, unless not allowed by their pediatricians.

A real fear remains for Tobago being overwhelmed by infections. Tobagonians are at exceptional risk because tourism is their economic bread and butter. It is not a case of wanting/not wanting to be vaccinated. It is a case of economic and personal death because of stubborn reluctance.

Today I am interested in hearing updates from the trade unions and some religious bodies regarding beliefs about keeping TT lives at high risk by encouraging people to remain unvaccinated. The only excuse for not vaccinating should be medical in origin.

With the news that the Roman Catholic archbishop has tested positive we must agree that if prayers could have saved him he would not have joined the list of positives. Covid19 is uncaring of prayers.

One does not have to be a medical practitioner to surmise that if you can by law be vaccinated for entry into kindergarten for measles and other infections, you can, swear words not allowed, accept the tried and trusted covid19 vaccination.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin