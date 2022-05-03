22-year-old man found dead in Blanchisseuse

File photo

A 22-YEAR-OLD Maracas man was found dead just before midday on Tuesday after he was reported missing less than two hours earlier.

The man was identified by police as Stephan Diaz of Borough Road, Maracas Bay.

Police said at about 12.30 pm, officers of the Blanchisseuse police station got information about the body of a man was discovered in La Filette.

When the officers responded, they were flagged down by a relative who directed them to Diaz’s body. He was found clad in a black jersey and grey and red striped pants, and had a cornrow hairstyle.

Police said a close female relative reported him missing at about 10 am on Tuesday at the Blanchisseuse police station. His body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopsy.

The murder toll for the year now stands at 183. Last year for the same period, the murder toll was 116.