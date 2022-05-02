What about the children?

With the noticeable rise in covid19 infections – an expected side-effect of the reopening of the economy and an increase in public gatherings – there has been no commensurate understanding of cases in schools.

It's early days yet, for schools are just entering their third week of widespread reopening, but the Health and Education Ministries must be clearer about their reporting processes and procedures and who is responsible for what.

Schools are often hotbeds for virus transmission. Children end up sharing germs during play and cheerful proximity – and bring them home to potentially vulnerable parents and grandparents.

The migration of the cold and flu from the schoolyard to the home has long been part of virus transmission.

Schools will, no doubt, have done their best to create environments that apply the rules of social distancing and sanitation, but in primary, preschool and ECCE school spaces, that's going to be an uphill battle. Young children are being asked to stay away all day from classmates they are either meeting for the first time or haven't seen for two years.

The Education Minister announced in November 2021, during the first phase of the reopening of the school system, that the Education District Health Unit had been tasked with managing incidents of covid19 in schools. That unit, created in January 2021, is supposed to collaborate with the relevant County Medical Officer of Health when cases arise.

Has the unit been fortified to manage a potential ramping-up of cases with the full reopening of schools? Do principals have not only the responsibility but, crucially, the resources –including understanding of transmission – to manage any cases in their schools?

On Wednesday, the Health Minister speaking at a virtual covid19 briefing, insisted that the rise in daily cases was not being affected by the reopening of schools.

That very day, school superintendent Sherry-Ann Rollocks-Hackett told the THA the Division of Education had to quarantine an entire class and its teacher after a child who had tested positive for the virus had been sent to school.

That unfortunate situation offered an insight into the kind of issues that are likely to arise.

The continued obfuscation of covid19 case histories that may arise in the school system helps no one.

Along with vaccination and social distancing, information, both for school management and for parents, is the best weapon against the spread of coronavirus in the school system.

Schools must be aware of weaknesses in their management of the congregating students on their premises and be able to ask for help and support that is quickly given.

Clear rules should be put in place about information transparency when cases arise – as well as guidelines for handling them –and both the Health and Education Ministers should collaborate to ensure that support and transparent reporting govern school management of covid19 cases for the safety of not only the children but the entire population.