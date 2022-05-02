Queen’s Park lift Premiership 50-over crown

Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s Jeremy Solozano looks on after playing a shot during the TTCB Premiership I 50-over match against Central Sports, on Sunday. - AYANNA KINSALE

TION Webster lashed an unbeaten century to steer Queen’s Park Cricket Club to the TT Cricket Board Premiership I 50-over title with a convincing 108-run win over Central Sports, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, on Sunday.

Webster’s innings guided Queen’s Park to 299/5 in 50 overs, before Central Sports were bowled out for 191 in 42 overs.

Webster and Jeremy Solozano got Queen’s Park off to a strong start putting on 60 for the first wicket inside 17 overs.

Solozano was the first batsman dismissed when he was stumped by Daniel Williams to give left-arm spinner Ricky Jaipaul the wicket.

After Darren Bravo fell for two, the pair of Webster and West Indies wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva added 93 runs for the third wicket to place Queen’s Park in a solid position.

Da Silva was next to go losing his wicket for 35 (44 balls) to leave the Parkites 164/3 in 36 overs.

West Indies all-rounder Akeal Hosein then came to the middle and took the match away from Central Sports with a destructive display of batting.

Hosein and Webster added 125 runs for the fourth wicket with the former dominating the partnership.

Hosein struck two fours and eight sixes in his knock of 84 off 46 deliveries.

Webster, who cracked seven fours and three sixes, batted for the entire innings ending on 118 not out off 155 balls.

Bowling for Central Sports, leg spinner Imran Khan took 2/27 in eight overs and Jahron Alfred snatched 2/56 in six overs.

Central Sports got off to a disastrous start as West Indies fast bowler Anderson Phillip picked up two early wickets.

Central Sports progressed to 82/3 after 17 overs, before a collapse left Queen’s Park in charge.

Lendl Simmons (16), Aaron Alfred (15) and Jahron Alfred (one) all fell in quick succession as Central Sports were reduced to 86/6.

The middle and lower order showed resistance with Khan hitting 50 off 71 balls with five fours and one six. Rayad Emrit chipped in with 29 off 25 balls, but the top order left them with too much work to do.

Central Sports were all out for 191 in 42 overs.

Earlier in the innings, Keagan Simmons struck 37 off 32 balls.

Phillip and spinner Bryan Charles were the chief destroyers bagging 3/33 in seven overs and 3/39 in eight overs respectively.

Queen’s Park captain Khary Pierre was also among the wickets with 2/41 in ten overs.

SUMMARISED SCORES

QUEEN’S PARK 299/5 (50 overs) - Tion Webster 118 not out, Akeal Hosein 84, Joshua Da Silva 35; Imran Khan 2/27, Jahron Alfred 2/56 vs CENTRAL SPORTS 191 (42 overs) – I Khan 50, Keagan Simmons 37, Rayad Emrit 29; Anderson Phillip 3/33, Bryan Charles 3/39, Khary Pierre 2/41. Queen’s Park won by 108 runs