Guns, camouflage seized during weekend exercises in Morvant

A 12 gauge shotgun and camouflage clothing were seized by police during an anti-crime exercise in Morvant on Sunday. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

Police from the North Eastern Division seized two guns and camouflage clothing in two separate incidents on Saturday and Sunday in Morvant.

In the first incident, police said officers of the Morvant CID received information that a gun was being kept at a house on Chaconia Drive, off Coconut Drive, Morvant and went to the area at around 2.30 pm on Saturday.

Inside, police found and seized an AR 15 with 36 rounds of ammunition.

Two men were arrested in relation to the gun.

On Sunday, police began an anti-crime exercise between 3.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

During the exercise, police went to an abandoned lot in Clearance Circular, Mon Repos, Morvant, where they found a partially buried garbage bag which contained a 12 gauge shotgun wrapped in camouflage clothing.

No one was arrested in relation to that weapon.

The exercise was led by acting Snr Supt Maharaj and Supt Ramjohn with assistance from Insp Bharath and supervision from acting Sgt Murray and officers of the Morvant CID.