Defence Force, St Clair’s go top in Tiger Tanks football

In this April 23 file photo, Lee Tarik of WConnection FC, receives a crunching tackle from Christian Bailey of Defence Force, during their Tiger Tanks Men’s U20 Invitational Football tournament at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar. - Angelo Marcelle

DEFENCE Force FC and St Clair’s Coaching School moved into the lead of their respective groups when action continued in the Tiger Tanks Men’s Under-20 Invitational Football tournament, on Saturday.

In the Trinidad group at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, Defence Force FC defeated Club Sando 2-1.

Jelani Peters opened the scoring for Defence Force in the 26th minute, a lead they held until the halftime whistle.

In the 53rd minute, Tyrell Inniss found the back of the net to give Defence Force a 2-0 cushion.

Club Sando pulled a goal back in the 60th minute through Liam Dayal to set up an exciting final 30 minutes of play.

However, no more goals were scored as Defence Force held on for the 2-1 victory to move into first place in the standings with three wins in as many matches.

In the second match of the double header played at Ato Boldon Stadium, Police FC grabbed a late winner against W Connection FC.

Nicholas Dyett was the hero scoring in the 78th minute.

In the Tobago group, St Clair’s Coaching School got past Bethel Utd 2-0 in the first match of a double header at Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet.

St Clair’s Coaching were fortunate to take a 1-0 lead through a 36th minute own goal by Bethel.

There was nothing lucky about the second goal as Quason Sharpe put St Clair’s Coaching 2-0 in front with a 56th minute strike. St Clair’s Coaching School now have seven points after starting the campaign with two wins and a draw.

In the other match at the venue, the contest between Youth Stars Utd and Stokely Vale FC ended 0-0.

Three matches were held in the Trinidad group, on Sunday.