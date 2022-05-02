Defence Force second in Ascension after Moore brace

Soca Warriors striker and Defence Force FC's Reon Moore. - ROGER JACOB

A BRACE from Soca Warriors striker Reon Moore gave Defence Force FC a crushing 5-0 win over Cunupia FC when the Ascension Football League tournament continued, on Saturday.

With the win, Defence Force moved from fourth place to second place (14 points) in the standings.

Moore scored in the 11th minute to give Defence Force an early lead in the match played at Arima Velodrome.

Jameel Boatswain found the back of the net in the 19th minute and Brent Sam gave Defence Force a comfortable 3-0 lead at half-time with a 31st minute item.

Moore was on target again in the 65th minute and Dylon King rounded off the scoring in stoppage time.

Cunupia dropped from second to fourth place (12 points) after the defeat.

In the first match at the venue, Central FC snatched their first win of the season with a 5-2 win over the winless Moruga FC.

Keasean St Rose netted a hat-trick (20th, 51st, 77th) to guide Central FC to the commanding win.

Romario Burke (65th) and Renaldo Francois (85th) also scored for Central FC on the night.

Keruille Jerimiah got on the score sheet for Moruga FC in the 39th and 54th minutes to make it 2-2 at one stage, before Central FC controlled the final 25 minutes of the match.

Central are now seventh in the ten-team standings with five points and Moruga FC are last with zero points.

On Friday at the La Horquetta Recreation Grounds, Deportivo FC defeated eighth placed Central Soccer World 3-0. Shackiel Henry (21st), Mark Ramdeen (29th) and Hughton Hector (88th) were on target for fifth placed Deportivo.

In the second match at La Horquetta, home team Terminix La Horquetta Rangers maintained their position at the top of the standings (16 points) with a 5-2 victory over Real West Fort Utd.

Tyrone Charles’s (21st, 46th) brace propelled Rangers to the win. Kahim Thomas (14th), Jomoul Francois (42nd) and Osei Charles (78th) added an own goal.

Former national player Keron Cummings scored in the 43rd minute for sixth placed Real West Fort Utd and another from the penalty spot in the 81st minute.