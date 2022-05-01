Trinidad and Tobago, United Kingdom discuss collaboration on wind farms

Trinidad and Tobago is well positioned to receive financial, legislative and technical support from the British High Commission, for the establishment of wind farms as a form of renewable energy, the Ministry of Planning and Development said in a release.

The ministry said during a recent courtesy visit by British High Commissioner to TT Harriet Cross with Planning and Development Minister Pennelope Beckles, Minister of Planning and Development.

The ministry said Cross emphasised the commission's priorities in Trinidad and Tobago which include energy, climate change, health, security, gender equality, combatting gender based-violence and trade.

The ministry said the High Commissioner noted that the UK was considered a global leader in wind energy with more installed capacity than any other country.

"As such, the British government is ready to partner with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to execute wind power assessments, provide legislative support for the integration of renewable energy into the grid and remotely, as well as the provision of technical training and equipment," the release said.

The ministry said Beckles highlighted that the Government has been working towards achieving the National Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement to reduce gas emissions by encouraging the use of electric vehicles and by the introduction of renewable energy sources.

"The Planning and Development Minister also noted that the North Coast could be an ideal location for wind power assessments," the release said.

The ministry said the discussions between the minister and the British High Commissioner also focused on developing curricula for retraining, re-schooling, retooling and reskilling the workforce for implementation of the Just Transition of the Workforce Policy.

"Technical maintenance for electric vehicles as part of the implementation of the e-mobility policy, and facilitation of energy transition to low carbon and climate resilient development were also discussed as areas of cooperation.

Proposals were also made for the establishment of solar-powered fast-charging stations for electric vehicles in remote areas as part of the sustainable and absolute emissions-free transport, and to facilitate consumer confidence in uptake of the technology," the ministry said.