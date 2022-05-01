Pawan Putra whips field to claim feature

PAWAN PUTRA got the better of his six rivals to claim the feature race on Saturday - for three-year-olds and over rated 90-70, as the Arima Race Club (ARC) staged its Race Day 8, of the 2022 season, at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

The five-year-old, ridden by Ricardo Jadoo and trained by Michael Lutchman, was given odds of 5/2 in this 1,200-metre race.

But, in a late surge, he got past favourite Soca Symphony (ridden by Brian Boodramsingh), Desert Dancer (ridden by Ronald Ali) and Leonardo Angel (with Kimal Santo aboard) in a close finish to prevail, in a time of one minute 14 seconds.

Leonardo Angel and Soca Symphony were the early leaders, on a track listed as fast, before Desert Dancer came into the reckoning. Pawan Putra kept up with the front three and, with 150 metres to go, made his move on the outside to leave the rest in his wake.

Soca Symphony was a half-length back, followed by Desert Dancer and Leonardo Angel.

Boodramsingh was the top jockey on Saturday with three wins, while John O'Brien and Shaffique Khan were the top trainers with two victories apiece.

Race Day Nine will be staged on May 14.