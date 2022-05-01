Nudge Caribbean to showcase stories of small businesses

Tricia Alexander and her business Art Naturals: Soap and Spa Essentials, will be one of the businesses highlighted at Nudge Caribbean's virtual event. - Photo courtesy Nudge Caribbean

On Thursday, Nudge Caribbean will feature small businesses making a difference in their communities by livestreaming a virtual production – Nudged Now on the company’s YouTube channel and Facebook page from 6-7 pm AST (Atlantic Standard Time).

Founded in 2020 by local designer Anya Ayoung-Chee, and Massy Group’s senior vice president of People and Culture Julie Avey, Nudge Caribbean was created to help entrepreneurs withstand the economic fallout of covid19 by giving them resources to develop and thrive.

In a media release, Nudge said Thursday’s virtual event will showcase the stories of the small businesses it supports.

It added that Nudge Now is a film directed by yet another small business-owner, the Trinidadian director Oliver Milne.

“From the designers Nudge works with to the music it features in its communication (Nudge recently partnered with Freetown Collective x Stadic on their video for the song “Kasandra”), Nudge’s approach is a mindful one, always seeking to amplify the power of the Caribbean.”

A conversation between Nudge’s co-founders and several entrepreneurs will also be featured in the production.

Mayaro/Rio Claro resident Tricia Alexander, and her business Art Naturals: Soap and Spa Essentials, is one of the businesses supported by Nudge.

On being featured in the production, Alexander said, “It is such a blessing to be a part of a team that genuinely cares about your success.”

Alexander’s business makes natural lotions, hair products and other products from locally sourced ingredients.

Executive chairman of Integrated Retail Portfolio at the Massy Group of Companies, David Affonso, said the company was honoured to support the effort.

Affonso explained, “All companies started at some point as someone’s dream. But it takes that belief in self, commitment, courage and all the rest of it to achieve success.

“We have an obligation to give back to the communities and countries where we operate.”