'Gideon Hill' for playwrights workshop

Ahalia St Bernard -

The May installment of the Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) Monthly Readers Theatre Series (MRTS), held the first Wednesday of every month, will feature the reading of Gideon Hill by Ahalia St Bernard. The series will continue online, with Gideon Hill as the first reading via Zoom, on May 4 at 7 pm.

The play tells the story of Crystal, a young woman from a communal neighbourhood in Gideon Hill who longs for meaningful change. She attracts a suitor, Gorg, and is faced with the harsh reality of the "standpipe life."

Bernard is an actress, vocalist, aspiring medical practitioner and playwright. She has been a regular reader in the playwrights circle since 2021, and appeared in the NDATT’s Annual New Play Festival 2019, playing the role of Alice in Ring Game by Arnetia Thomas.

PWT is inviting actors, playwrights, directors, producers and the general public to listen to the reading and participate in the discussion to assist the playwright with the further development of her script.

Join at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89839863415

Meeting ID: 898 3986 3415

For further information or to submit a script for reading in the MRTS, email playwrightsworkshoptt@gmail.com; or call/text/WhatsApp (868) 351-6293; or find us on Facebook and Instagram @playwrightsworkshoptt.